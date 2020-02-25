Press Release: Tucker Out Lymphoma Night returns for 7th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (February 24, 2020) — The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team will host its seventh annualTucker Out Lymphoma Night when the Halifax Thunderbirds visit KeyBank Center on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.

The evening will honor the memory of Tucker Williams. Tucker, the son of former Bandits player Shawn Williams, lost his battle with Burkitt lymphoma in 2014. Dylana Williams, Tucker’s sister, will sing the Canadian national anthem prior to the game. During the game, both Bandits and Thunderbirds players will wear special “Braver Than Brave” jerseys that were designed by Tucker’s brother, Dyson Williams. A special game ball featuring the Tucker Out Lymphoma logo will also be used throughout the contest.

Bandits game-worn/issued jerseys are currently available to be bid on by fans at Bandits.com/Auctions. Additional items, including Bandits Tucker Out Lymphoma game used/issued shorts, Halifax jerseys and shorts, goal balls and more will be added to the auction throughout the week leading up to and during the game.

The Bandits jersey and shorts auction will end at the beginning of the third quarter of Saturday’s game (approximately 8:15 p.m.). Fans who win a Bandits jersey or pair of shorts through the auction and are in attendance on the 29th will have the opportunity to receive their item(s) directly from the Bandits player following the game, provided that they have submitted payment via the auction website prior to the end of the game. The auction for Halifax jerseys and shorts will end on Sunday, March 1 at 6 p.m. Payment and shipping details will be emailed to each winner at the conclusion of each auction.

The team’s “lacrosse ball surprise” will give fans the opportunity to purchase individually signed lacrosse balls for $10 each in the pavilion starting at 5:30 p.m. Six hundred lacrosse balls signed by current and former Bandits players will be available in total, 120 of which will be limited edition Tucker Out Lymphoma logo balls. The Buffalo Bandettes will be on hand to assist with the sale. Signs that read “I fight for…” will also be available for fans to fill out and display during the game in honor of loved ones battling cancer.

A limited number of the “Braver Than Brave” replica jerseys will be available in the team store throughout the game andTucker Out Lymphoma T-shirts will also be on sale in the store and at other merchandise locations throughout the arena. Part of the proceeds from the “Braver Than Brave” jerseys and Tucker Out Lymphoma T-shirts will be donated to pediatric cancer care.

The Bandits will also be hosting a Bald for Bucks event prior to the game at 4:30 p.m. Each person that raises money for the “Buffalo Bandits Fan Team” will have the opportunity to get their heads shaved by a Bandits player. Participants in the Bald for Bucks event will also receive two tickets to that night’s game. Proceeds from this event will benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in the name of Tucker and the entire Williams family, and will be earmarked for the organization’s pediatric unit. Fans can donate or register for the event by visiting Baldforbucks.org or their Facebook at Facebook.com/BaldForBucks.

Tickets for the game are still available, including a special $15 price in the 300 Level and a special $33 price in the 100 level corners. All proceeds from the fundraisers during the night, as well as $3 from every specially-priced ticket, will go toward pediatric cancer care. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office or by visiting Bandits.com/Tickets.