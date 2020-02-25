PHOTOS: Maryland @ Villanova

On February 18, the Villanova Wildcats defeated the Maryland Terrapins 13-12 at Villanova Stadium. Connor Kirst and Patrick Daly led Villanova with a hat trick each while Corey McManus and Keegan Khan scored twice. Will Vitton made 14 saves in the win. Maryland was led by Logan Wisnauskas’ four goals and Jared Bernhardt’s three. Chris Brandau took the loss, making 12 saves. Wisnauskas led all shooters with 10 shots. Other Maryland successes included Conor Calderone’s 17 faceoff wins and Roman Puglise’s eight ground balls, but the Wildcats were the one to get the important team win.

Photos by Laura Kupsey.

