Rush Snap 3-Game Losing Streak with 15-13 Win Over Warriors

The Saskatchewan Rush ended their three-game losing streak and moved back into a tie for first place with a 15-13 win over the Vancouver Warriors on Saturday night.

The Warriors got out to an early lead, outscoring the Rush 4-1 in the first six minutes of the game, but Saskatchewan began to chip away at the lead from there, reducing the deficit to just one by the end of the first quarter.

The Rush earned a one-goal advantage in each of the remaining three quarters to eventually take and hold the lead.

After a shaky start, Rush goalie Adam Shute stopped 43 shots in a rare start between the pipes. On the other side of the floor, Warriors goalie Eric Penney made 37 saves in the loss.

Saskatchewan’s Mark Matthews led all scorer on the night with seven points (three goals, four assists) while Robert Church added six points (3 G, 3 A) to the Rush attack. Jeremy Thompson won 19 of 28 faceoffs and scooped a game-high 12 loose balls.

On Vancouver’s side, Mitch Jones (4 G, 2 A) and Tony Malcom (1 G, 5 A) both contributed six points each.

Losses by both the San Diego Seals and Calgary Roughnecks on the weekend allowed the 4-4 Rush to move back into a three-way tie for first in the West Division, setting things up for an intense second half of the season for the defending league champions as they try to win their fourth championship in five years.

The Warriors, on the other hand, continue to struggle. Their 3-7 record is the worst in the West, putting them in a difficult position to gain ground over their last six games of the season.

The Rush play host to the Colorado Mammoth next weekend while the Warriors get a bye week before traveling to San Diego to face the Seals.