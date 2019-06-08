PLL: Snider gets the OT goal for Whipsnakes

The Whipsnakes LC picked up their first win over Team Chaos before an energetic Gillette Stadium in the second of the three action packed lacrosse games in the PLL last Saturday, June 1 during the league’s opening weekend.

The Whipsnakes struck early and often in the first quarter as they appeared to tame the Chaos as they doubled them up 6-3. The second quarter saw another doubling up as the Whipsnakes outscored Team Chaos by two more, creating a solid 10-5 lead.

They lead was short-lived as Chaos came roaring back to life in the third quarter. Solid offensive play allowed Chaos to go up 5-1 and they seemed poised to run away with the win. They added four goals in the fourth quarter. However, the Whipsnakes scored three to tied it and the second game of the PLL went into overtime.

Less than a minute in, Matt Rambo took possession for the Whipsnakes and ran around Chaos’ net looking for an open man. That was Drew Snider who took Rambo’s pass and fired it past Blaze Riorden to give the Whipsnakes the second OT win of the season.

Both goalies had at least a 48% save percentage. One has to wonder if Blaze Riorden’s offensive indoor season slowed down his outdoor goaltending. Fans will have to see if that number increases as the season continues.

Both midfields were strong and each added six points to their respective offenses. Both teams will need to keep up strong offensive play from these middies as their highly talented attack players are often strongly defended.

Also interesting was the fact that both teams used three different faceoff guys. But it was clear that the strongest ones of the night were Joe Nardella and Thomas Kelly. Equally unsurprising was the solid defensive play of Brodie Merrill who still seems to get better, stronger and faster every season. Matt Dunn was his closest competition for the Whipsnakes but his defensive efforts were a step behind Merrill’s.

Offensively, several players had solid games. Ben Reeves looked solid against the Whipsnakes while Josh Byrne proved he will be tough to handle against any defender.

Needless to say this will be a wild and crazy game the next time these two play each other.