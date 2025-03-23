Toronto Rock Clips Philadelphia’s Wings on Marvel Superhero Night

The Toronto Rock celebrated superhero night at the Paramount Fine Food Centre in Mississauga Saturday night, giving their fans plenty to marvel at. Playing their first home game in a month the Rock took a 3-0 before the first media time out, outshooting the Philadelphia Wings twenty-four to six in the opening quarter, eventually winning 15-8.



Without their own Captain America, Tom Schreiber, 12 different Rock players registered points offensively from nine goal scorers. One of those, Josh Dawick, led all runners with six assists and eight points – both career highs. His final assist, to ‘The Iceman’ Dan Craig led to what Chris Boushy called, “The best ball movement and spacing on the floor that we’ve had in any goal we’ve scored all season.”



Craig and Boushy each registered hat-tricks, while Nathan Grenon scored twice – his first two goals at home, and career points No. 100 and 101. Dawick’s two goals mean he has scored in every game played this season, one of just five players in the league to boast this streak. Boushy praised the 24-year-old saying, “Tonight showcased his great playmaking ability.”



Defender Josh Jubenville scored one of Toronto’s five transition goals. “We had a big emphasis on closing gaps, playing on our toes and moving forward today,” he said. “The first quarter was a prime example of what happens when we do that and commit to that.” Overall the Rock only surrendered 38 shots, of which Troy Holowchuk stopped 30 for his first home win.



Three of Philadelphia’s goals were scored by Sam LeClair – his fifth career hat-trick. Joe Resetarits led the Wings with four points (1,3) while Mitch Jones added three assists. Nick Damude started the game, but was pulled after just five minutes allowing three goals on 13 shots. Damude would return to finish the game after Deacan Knott allowed nine goals off 41 shots.



All three assets of the Rock game – offense, defence and goaltending – meshed for perhaps the first time this season. “We were real good start to finish,” said head coach Matt Sawyer adding, “We were good in all areas.”



The win comes at just the right time as Toronto cling to its very slim playoff chances. “It’s been do-or-die for a couple weeks now,” admitted Jubenville. “We played with a bit of a chip on our shoulder knowing we left one up in the air last weekend.”



Toronto will enter week 18 with a bye, before closing out the season in Las Vegas, hosting Vancouver and Halifax, and finishing the regular season in Rochester.









