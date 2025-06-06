WLA: Scanlan scores 5, Khan makes 52 saves as Langley doubles up Burnaby 12-6

While their offence scored four times each period, the Langley Thunder defence and goaltending continued to get stingier as the game went on, doubling up the Burnaby Lakers 12-6 on Wednesday night.

The two Western Lacrosse Association rivals were playing at Langley Events Centre for the second time in three weeks — with the Thunder winning both – to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Lakers fell to 0-4.

The Thunder trailed briefly in the first period, down 3-2 after Burnaby struck for three straight in a span of 2:36. But Langley would allow just three more goals over the final 48:17.

“That is what we ask our guys: play gritty, play tough and play smart, and for the most part, we were able to do that,” said coach Ian Poole.

Chase Scanlan led the offensive attack with five goals while call-up goaltender Caleb Khan continues to impress with a 52-save performance. The second-year junior sits second in save percentage (.858) and third in goals against average (7.71).

This was the second time in three starts (all wins) that Khan and the Thunder defence have limited the opponent to six goals against.

“I thought our defence played really well and our goalie obviously stood on his head. He is playing hot right now,” Scanlan said.

Khan was one of four call-ups the team relied on Wednesday night with Dylan Lacroix and Josh Mills helping up front on the left-side while Temeke7 Gottfriedsen filled in on the back end. Mills finished with a pair of goals and an assist while Lacroix had a pair of helpers. Gottfriedsen used his speed and grit to help hold off the Burnaby attack.

“It is just the next man-up mentality. Guys get injured all the time and this is how guys can make names for themselves,” Scanlan said. “The guys did a great job for us tonight. They came up and played hard.”

Toru Morimatsu (1-2) and Kyle Brunsch (1-1) added multi-point games up front with Luke Grove, Alex Lemieux and Trent Kellner each scoring once in transition.

“We have a new D core this year, and they are coming in and playing hard,” Scanlan said of a back end which only has two returnees from 2024.

Burnaby was led by a pair of goals apiece from Thomas Vela and Silas Richmond.

Langley hits the road for their next game as they visit the Adanacs at the Coquitlam Sports Centre on June 7 in the start of a home-and-home series. The teams complete the two-game set on June 11 (7:30pm) at Langley Events Centre. Click here for tickets.