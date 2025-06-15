NCAA Lacrosse Championship Weekend

Division 1 Men’s Championship

Memorial Day Monday was a good day to wear red as both teams playing in the Division I championship use red in their logos. Red. The color of fire and passion. The color of blood. The color of the winning Cornell University with their decisive 13-10 victory over Maryland.

This fiery matchup was the first time 1 and 2 seeded teams played against each other in a men’s Division I championship game since 2005. Coming in with speed, crisp passes, and a military precision warm up, it was clear that Cornell was ready to fight. And fight they did. CJ Kirst fired the team up. He used an arsenal of roaring shots to get the ball in 6 times–tying his single game scoring record. When he was not scoring, he was catching the eye of multiple defenders who expected him to score.

Maryland’s defense fought and the offense scraped together 10 goals. Despite their desperate efforts, they were clearly outmatched. Several Maryland players scored 2 goals each in the loss. Zach Whittier, Eric Spanos, and Braden Erksa all tried valiantly to get their team ahead. The goalie for the Terps, Logan McNaney had 11 saves, but could not overcome the prowess of Big Red.

Division II Men’s Championship

Adelphi has its roots tied to brotherhood in its origins, and brotherhood is what was shown after the Panthers stormed the field in an overtime to win for the Division II Championship against a strong Tampa team. Tampa came into the championship 21-0, while their opposition came in at 18-1 . A stinger by Adelphi’s Kyle Lewis (his 37th of the season) ended Tampa’s hopes for a perfect season and a championship as they lost 8-9.

Vincent McDermott had 4 goals for Adelphi. Kyle Lewis had 1 other goal, and Michael Durnin also had 2 for the Panthers who were on the prowl. Dylan Renner had cat-like reflexes with 14 saves to help secure the victory. This was the second championship win for Adelphi. They are hoping to make it 3 in a row next season.

Davis Lindsey had 2 goals and 2 assists as he attempted to help Tampa keep their perfect season alive. Rafe Bradshaw and Tommy Ortega each added 2. Goalie Connor Theriault had 9 saves in the losing effort.

Division III Men’s Championship

Unlike the Division I and II championships, this one had a clear winner almost right away. Tufts went on a stampede against Dickinson and secured the championship with a 25-8 win.

Ethan Gess and Landen Hyatt each had 2 goals and 1 assist for Dickinson as the game’s leading scorers for the Red Devils. Rocco Bognet stopped 9 shots.

For Tufts, Books Hauser had a strong game with 4 goals and 4 assists. Jack Regnery contributed a hat trick as well. Conner Garzone stopped 10 shots.

Division I Women’s Championship

North Carolina came in at number 1 and stayed at number 1 by beating Northwestern 12-8.

Sam Smith and Lucy Munro each netted 2 for Northwestern in their school’s loss. Delaney Sweitzer had 17 saves in the defeat.

North Carolina had Chloe Humphrey with 4 goals in 11 shots. She also added 1 assist. Goalie Betty Beldon had 8 saves and let in 8 goals.

Division II Women’s Championship

The tables turned for Tampa in the women’s lacrosse championship for Division II. Tampa beat Adelphi 15-9.

Ashley Kolomechuk had a hat trick and an assist to try and lead her team to a championship. Jillian McFadden had 13 saves in the losing effort for Adelphi.

For Tampa, Peyton Howell emerged as the offensive leader with 4 goals on 9 shots. Goalie Savvy Barbosa had 15 saves.