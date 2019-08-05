World Lax: USA clinches No. 1 seed after defeating defending champion Canada

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario — A dominant second quarter fueled the United States to a 13-5 pool-clinching victory over host Canada at the 2019 World Lacrosse Women’s U19 World Championship.

The U.S. moved to 3-0 for the tournament and will be the No. 1 overall seed. After an off-day on Monday, the U.S. will play a still to be determined opponent on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the Round of 16 on Lax Sports Network.

Izzy Scane’s goal with just 18 seconds left in the first quarter gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead over the defending champions at the end of the first quarter and then the U.S. blew the game open in the second quarter.

After losing the first three draws of the game, the U.S. won seven straight draws behind Player of the Match Maddie Jenner. That fueled a quarter in which the U.S. outscored the Canadiens 7-0 to take a 9-1 halftime lead. The U.S. converted seven of 10 shots in the quarter into goals.

“The girls were very focused in their preparation and we were ready to see the looks we wanted,” said head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller. “I’m really proud of their execution and focus.”

Sophia DiCenso scored both of her goals in the quarter and Belle Smith had a goal and two assists in the second frame.

The U.S. held a 15-7 advantage in draws for the game with Bri Gross (six), Jenner (four), DiCenso (three) and Kasey Choma (two) collecting the draws.

Five different players had multiple goals for the U.S., led by Caitlyn Wurzburger with a hat trick and two assists. Scane and Smith each had two goals and two assists and DiCenso and Michaela McMahon each scored twice.

Rachel Hall played the first half in goal for the U.S. and made two saves while allowing just the one goal. Madison Doucette played the second half and made five of her six saves in the second half.