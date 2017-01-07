Confidence. That’s what the Colorado Mammoth are feeling after going to the defending Eastern Division Champions home and dominating them from start to finish. Buffalo started out flat against a much improved defense in Colorado. Goalie Dillon Ward provided a jump right from the start of game one. The defense sparked the offense from the back end and provided more offensive opportunities with its high pressure play. The defense finished…
Knighthawks Look to Rebound Against Black Wolves
Tonight the Rochester Knighthawks look to gain their first win of the season as they host the New England Blackwolves. This is New England’s 2017 debut, and Rochester is coming off a 12-5 defeat to Toronto back on December 29th. Rochester is without Cody Jamieson as he recovers from knee surgery. They are also without Corey Vitarelli as he was placed on Level Two IR. But, the big news is,…
Roughnecks Host Stealth in Season Opener
The Calgary Roughnecks take on the Vancouver Stealth in the first game of the season for both teams. The Roughnecks and Stealth faced each other in the preseason, where Calgary easily won by a 13-6 score, but preseason games rarely tell the whole story, so it will be interesting to see how this one plays out. Calgary’s offense features several veterans who can score, including 61-goal scorer Curtis Dickson, Dane…
Mammoth Look Strong to Open Year
The NLL season started of with a bang on Thursday night when the visiting Toronto Rock marched into Blue Cross Arena and dominated the home Rochester Knighthawks by the score of 12-5. Friday night also saw the visiting team win in dominating fashion as the Colorado Mammoth defeated the home Buffalo Bandits 12-8 in a game that was never really that close. Having to start your season on the road,…
No Panic for Knighthawks After Opening Game Loss
The Rochester Knighthawks didn’t start the new season the way they wanted to. A 12-5 loss to the Toronto Rock at Blue Cross Arena on Thursday felt like a continuance of 2016, when they missed the playoffs. Based on comments via Twitter and Facebook, fans weren’t happy about the loss. But let’s put those emotions on hold for a second and remember what year it was. 2016 sucked for everyone…
NLL Power Rankings Week One: Rush Open on Top
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! And welcome to the 2017 ILWT Power Rankings. The 2017 is off and running. In the pre-season we have seen the Toronto Rock go undefeated and also a classic Rush/Roughneck game that had a goalie fight. Opening week was a short one with only two games on the slate, the remaining teams will play this coming weekend. So let the talks begin….Will the Rush three-peat? 1….
Why Is Denver Topping the College Lacrosse Polls?
Recently released were the preseason polls for Division I Men’s lacrosse with Denver taking the top spot. Championship contender Maryland placed third and defender UNC came close at No.2. Under more usual circumstances the reigning champion places No. 1 so how did DU take the the fame after being knocked out by Towson early in the 2016 postseason? UNC Tarheels return a vast amount of players for spring 2017 –…
2016 in Lacrosse: The Year That Was
A lot happened in lacrosse in 2016, and in case you forgot the biggest stories, or even stories that faded after time, we’re here to get you caught up on everything that happened. Rush Repeat Commissioner Sakiewicz was a big part of bringing legitimacy to Major League Soccer and he’s going to have to a lot of the same magic again if he’s to realize his goal of growing professional box…
Mammoth Shine Against Stagnant Bandits Offense
For the second straight game, an NLL team struggled in its home opener to put points on the board. While that was the Rochester Knighthawks on Thursday night, it was the Buffalo Bandits who fell to the Colorado Mammoth at home on Friday, 12-8. A crowd of nearly 15,000 was on hand to watch both teams open their seasons. The Mammoth jumped out to a 3-0 lead as Colorado goalie…
Rock Look Stellar in Opening Act
The Rochester Knighthawks opened the 2017 NLL season on Thursday night; unfortunately it didn’t go as planned. The Knighthawks just couldn’t get things on track as the fell 12-5 to Toronto. Knighthawks came into the game without Cody Jamieson (knee surgery), Cory Vitarelli, Stephen Keogh (flu), and Joe Walters (opted out the season to play with New York Lizards MLL). Those four alone accounted for 102 of the 200 goals…