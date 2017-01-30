The Rochester Knighthawks walked into the Air Canada Centre Saturday a very different team than the one that lost to the Toronto Rock 12-5 in the NLL season opener. The Knighthawks took control of Saturday’s game early and showed the Rock they won’t be walked all over with a 9-8 win over the home team. The win evens the Knighthawks record to 2-2 and drops the Rock to 2-1. The…
Rock Lose Close One to Knighthawks
The Toronto Rock beat the Rochester Knighthawks in every way except for the one that counted. The Rock outshot, outhit (probably – the NLL doesn’t track that stat) and out-chanced the Knighthawks at every turn but dropped a 9-8 decision Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre. Instead of moving to 3-0 the Rock sit at 2-1 with a big test against their division rival Buffalo Bandits next Friday in…
NLL Friday: Georgia, Calgary Winners in Key Division Games
Key East and West matchups in NLL Friday night New England @ Georgia In the first game of the night, the New England Black Wolves paid a visit to Gwinnett Arena where they dropped to 0-3 on the season after a 14-9 loss to the now 3-0 Georgia Swarm. Three road games to start the season have not been kind to the Black Wolves, who don’t have their home opener…
Zach Miller No Longer With Denver
It has been confirmed by Denver Pioneers coach Bill Tierney that impact player Zach Miller will not be participating this season. Miller has pulled from enrollment at the University of Denver and is exempt from team activities. Reports point towards personal struggles including distance from family and time away from Miller’s young, growing daughter. School stress combined with the family distance became too much. Zach Miller is a left-handed player…
The two-time defending champion Saskatchewan Rush are 0-2 to start the 2017 NLL season after a 13-11 defeat by the Toronto Rock at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night. Down 8-2 at halftime, the Rush turned on the jets in the third quarter and outscored the Rock 6-3, closing the gap to 11-8. Robert Church had a hat-trick of power play goals as the Rush took advantage of a…
The youth movement in Toronto did it again. The Rock built an 8-2 lead over the Saskatchewan Rush by halftime on Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre before defeating the defending champs 13-11. The Rock move to 2-0 on the season while the Rush are 0-2. Of the Rock’s 11 different goal scorers, only four have more than two years in the league under their belts. Challen Rogers, Tom…
Mammoth Look to Bounce Back at Home Against Black Wolves
One week after a brilliant start on the road against the Buffalo Bandits, the Mammoth found themselves in some unfamiliar territory at home. Only leading for a few minutes the Mammoth fought against the tide for the majority of the game against a Vancouver squad playing their second game in 2 nights. The Stealth impressed the entire league by going on the road two nights in a row and beating…
NLL Power Rankings: Stealth Soar to Top
To say the 2017 season has started off exciting would be an understatement. Rochester is back on track after taking apart New England, Georgia took advantage of a Rush team without Bold and McIntosh (1 game suspension) and the Vancouver Stealth won both games this weekend on the road! 1-Vancouver Stealth (2-0). Last Week #8. Started the season with a big win over Calgary 12-11. Stealth led the entire night…
Knighthawks Take a Bite Out of Blackwolves 15-8
The Rochester Knighthawks (1-1) defeated the New England Blackwolves (0-1) 15-8 Saturday night in front of 6,256 rowdy fans. The Knighthawks rebounded from a 12-5 thrashing last week thanks to a seven goal run that started in the second quarter. Kyle Jackson led all scorers with (2G/9A). Another of Rochester’s first round selections, Josh Currier (3G/3A), and their second round pick Dan Lomas (2G/2A) in his first career game were…
Stealth and Mammoth Collide After 1-0 Starts
Confidence. That’s what the Colorado Mammoth are feeling after going to the defending Eastern Division Champions home and dominating them from start to finish. Buffalo started out flat against a much improved defense in Colorado. Goalie Dillon Ward provided a jump right from the start of game one. The defense sparked the offense from the back end and provided more offensive opportunities with its high pressure play. The defense finished…