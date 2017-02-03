mammoth

Mammoth Look to Show Strength Against Swarm

After a promising start to the season the Colorado Mammoth are sitting at a pedestrian 2-3 record and things are not looking like they will get easier for the squad. The undefeated Georgia Swarm roll into Pepsi Center on Saturday for a showdown with the Mammoth and it’s a big game for both teams. Georgia would love to keep their undefeated streak going and Colorado needs a big win to get back…

Trent Excalibur Season in Review

With the NCAA field lacrosse season starting soon, we thought it’d be a perfect time to take a look back at one of the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association’s best teams from 2016 – the Trent Excalibur. The Excalibur had a season to remember, even if it didn’t end with a championship. The men’s lacrosse team rode an 11-1 regular season record all the way to the Baggataway Cup championship,…

DSCN7202web

Knighthawks Win; Lose Jamieson Again

The Rochester Knighthawks walked into the Air Canada Centre Saturday a very different team than the one that lost to the Toronto Rock 12-5 in the NLL season opener. The Knighthawks took control of Saturday’s game early and showed the Rock they won’t be walked all over with a 9-8 win over the home team. The win evens the Knighthawks record to 2-2 and drops the Rock to 2-1. The…

Rock Lose Close One to Knighthawks

The Toronto Rock beat the Rochester Knighthawks in every way except for the one that counted. The Rock outshot, outhit (probably – the NLL doesn’t track that stat) and out-chanced the Knighthawks at every turn but dropped a 9-8 decision Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre. Instead of moving to 3-0 the Rock sit at 2-1 with a big test against their division rival Buffalo Bandits next Friday in…

Zach Miller No Longer With Denver

It has been confirmed by Denver Pioneers coach Bill Tierney that impact player Zach Miller will not be participating this season. Miller has pulled from enrollment at the University of Denver and is exempt from team activities. Reports point towards personal struggles including distance from family and time away from Miller’s young, growing daughter. School stress combined with the family distance became too much. Zach Miller is a left-handed player…

Rush Slowed in Toronto

The two-time defending champion Saskatchewan Rush are 0-2 to start the 2017 NLL season after a 13-11 defeat by the Toronto Rock at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night. Down 8-2 at halftime, the Rush turned on the jets in the third quarter and outscored the Rock 6-3, closing the gap to 11-8. Robert Church had a hat-trick of power play goals as the Rush took advantage of a…

Young Guns Have Toronto Perfect in Early Going

The youth movement in Toronto did it again. The Rock built an 8-2 lead over the Saskatchewan Rush by halftime on Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre before defeating the defending champs 13-11. The Rock move to 2-0 on the season while the Rush are 0-2. Of the Rock’s 11 different goal scorers, only four have more than two years in the league under their belts. Challen Rogers, Tom…

Mammoth Look to Bounce Back at Home Against Black Wolves

One week after a brilliant start on the road against the Buffalo Bandits, the Mammoth found themselves in some unfamiliar territory at home. Only leading for a few minutes the Mammoth fought against the tide for the majority of the game against a Vancouver squad playing their second game in 2 nights. The Stealth impressed the entire league by going on the road two nights in a row and beating…

