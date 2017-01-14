Tonight the Rochester Knighthawks look to gain their first win of the season as they host the New England Blackwolves. This is New England’s 2017 debut, and Rochester is coming off a 12-5 defeat to Toronto back on December 29th. Rochester is without Cody Jamieson as he recovers from knee surgery. They are also without Corey Vitarelli as he was placed on Level Two IR. But, the big news is,…