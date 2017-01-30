The youth movement in Toronto did it again. The Rock built an 8-2 lead over the Saskatchewan Rush by halftime on Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre before defeating the defending champs 13-11. The Rock move to 2-0 on the season while the Rush are 0-2. Of the Rock’s 11 different goal scorers, only four have more than two years in the league under their belts. Challen Rogers, Tom…