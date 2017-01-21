Key East and West matchups in NLL Friday night New England @ Georgia In the first game of the night, the New England Black Wolves paid a visit to Gwinnett Arena where they dropped to 0-3 on the season after a 14-9 loss to the now 3-0 Georgia Swarm. Three road games to start the season have not been kind to the Black Wolves, who don’t have their home opener…
Zach Miller No Longer With Denver
It has been confirmed by Denver Pioneers coach Bill Tierney that impact player Zach Miller will not be participating this season. Miller has pulled from enrollment at the University of Denver and is exempt from team activities. Reports point towards personal struggles including distance from family and time away from Miller’s young, growing daughter. School stress combined with the family distance became too much. Zach Miller is a left-handed player…
Rush Slowed in Toronto
The two-time defending champion Saskatchewan Rush are 0-2 to start the 2017 NLL season after a 13-11 defeat by the Toronto Rock at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night. Down 8-2 at halftime, the Rush turned on the jets in the third quarter and outscored the Rock 6-3, closing the gap to 11-8. Robert Church had a hat-trick of power play goals as the Rush took advantage of a…
Young Guns Have Toronto Perfect in Early Going
The youth movement in Toronto did it again. The Rock built an 8-2 lead over the Saskatchewan Rush by halftime on Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre before defeating the defending champs 13-11. The Rock move to 2-0 on the season while the Rush are 0-2. Of the Rock’s 11 different goal scorers, only four have more than two years in the league under their belts. Challen Rogers, Tom…
Mammoth Look to Bounce Back at Home Against Black Wolves
One week after a brilliant start on the road against the Buffalo Bandits, the Mammoth found themselves in some unfamiliar territory at home. Only leading for a few minutes the Mammoth fought against the tide for the majority of the game against a Vancouver squad playing their second game in 2 nights. The Stealth impressed the entire league by going on the road two nights in a row and beating…
NLL Power Rankings: Stealth Soar to Top
To say the 2017 season has started off exciting would be an understatement. Rochester is back on track after taking apart New England, Georgia took advantage of a Rush team without Bold and McIntosh (1 game suspension) and the Vancouver Stealth won both games this weekend on the road! 1-Vancouver Stealth (2-0). Last Week #8. Started the season with a big win over Calgary 12-11. Stealth led the entire night…
Knighthawks Take a Bite Out of Blackwolves 15-8
The Rochester Knighthawks (1-1) defeated the New England Blackwolves (0-1) 15-8 Saturday night in front of 6,256 rowdy fans. The Knighthawks rebounded from a 12-5 thrashing last week thanks to a seven goal run that started in the second quarter. Kyle Jackson led all scorers with (2G/9A). Another of Rochester’s first round selections, Josh Currier (3G/3A), and their second round pick Dan Lomas (2G/2A) in his first career game were…
Stealth and Mammoth Collide After 1-0 Starts
Confidence. That’s what the Colorado Mammoth are feeling after going to the defending Eastern Division Champions home and dominating them from start to finish. Buffalo started out flat against a much improved defense in Colorado. Goalie Dillon Ward provided a jump right from the start of game one. The defense sparked the offense from the back end and provided more offensive opportunities with its high pressure play. The defense finished…
Knighthawks Look to Rebound Against Black Wolves
Tonight the Rochester Knighthawks look to gain their first win of the season as they host the New England Blackwolves. This is New England’s 2017 debut, and Rochester is coming off a 12-5 defeat to Toronto back on December 29th. Rochester is without Cody Jamieson as he recovers from knee surgery. They are also without Corey Vitarelli as he was placed on Level Two IR. But, the big news is,…
Roughnecks Host Stealth in Season Opener
The Calgary Roughnecks take on the Vancouver Stealth in the first game of the season for both teams. The Roughnecks and Stealth faced each other in the preseason, where Calgary easily won by a 13-6 score, but preseason games rarely tell the whole story, so it will be interesting to see how this one plays out. Calgary’s offense features several veterans who can score, including 61-goal scorer Curtis Dickson, Dane…