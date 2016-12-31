A lot happened in lacrosse in 2016, and in case you forgot the biggest stories, or even stories that faded after time, we’re here to get you caught up on everything that happened. Rush Repeat Commissioner Sakiewicz was a big part of bringing legitimacy to Major League Soccer and he’s going to have to a lot of the same magic again if he’s to realize his goal of growing professional box…
Mammoth Shine Against Stagnant Bandits Offense
For the second straight game, an NLL team struggled in its home opener to put points on the board. While that was the Rochester Knighthawks on Thursday night, it was the Buffalo Bandits who fell to the Colorado Mammoth at home on Friday, 12-8. A crowd of nearly 15,000 was on hand to watch both teams open their seasons. The Mammoth jumped out to a 3-0 lead as Colorado goalie…
Rock Look Stellar in Opening Act
The Rochester Knighthawks opened the 2017 NLL season on Thursday night; unfortunately it didn’t go as planned. The Knighthawks just couldn’t get things on track as the fell 12-5 to Toronto. Knighthawks came into the game without Cody Jamieson (knee surgery), Cory Vitarelli, Stephen Keogh (flu), and Joe Walters (opted out the season to play with New York Lizards MLL). Those four alone accounted for 102 of the 200 goals…
Mammoth Head to Buffalo in Season Opener
The Buffalo Bandits, coming off of their Champions Cup appearance last season, open their season at home tonight against the Colorado Mammoth, a team coming off a western conference finals berth. While Buffalo has retained mostly the same roster, losing just Chad Culp and Jay Thorimbert, the Mammoth roster looks quite a bit different. No Adam Jones, as the Mammoth shipped the former third overall draft pick to Saskatchewan for…
2017 NLL Season Preview: Buffalo Bandits
Time is ticking until the Buffalo Bandits hit the floor for the first time for the 2017 National Lacrosse League season. For Buffalo, it’s a season where all expectations are geared towards making another run for the Champions Cup, which they lost by one goal last year to the Saskatchewan Rush. The Bandits front office was somewhat quiet during the offseason. They didn’t make too many moves, but the moves…
Rock Surge Past Slow Starting Knighthawks
The Toronto Rock made a statement Thursday night at Blue Cross Arena in the opening game of the 2017 NLL season, defeating division rival Rochester Knighthawks 12-5. The Rock were eager to shed any memory of their 2016 season and their strong preseason and first regular season win has done so. Granted, the competition the rest of the way may not be as easy but it’s a good start. With…
Rock and Knighthawks Open 2017 NLL Season
The first game of the regular season is in Rochester as the Knighthawks will look to find a way back to the post season and the Toronto Rock debut their new roster. Both teams have plenty of changes, and this will be the first look at both of them in regular season action head-to-head. For the Knighthawks, they’ll spend most of the season without former MVP Cody Jamieson. In his…
2017 NLL Regular Season Primer
New England Black Wolves Top Returner: Shawn Evans, forward Newcomers: Chad Culp, Jay Thorimbert, Doug Jamieson, Reilly O’Connor, Seth Oakes, Matt Spanger Breakout Potential: Sheldon Burns, defense X Factor: Goaltending This is a team looking to contend for a championship in its third season in New England, and their timing could not be better. With teams like Rochester and Toronto in a rebuild mode and likely to have down years,…
2017 NLL Season Projections
East: New England: 13-5 Buffalo: 11-7 Georgia: 10-8 Toronto: 8-10 Rochester: 7-11 West: Saskatchewan: 14-4 Colorado: 12-6 Calgary: 10-8 Vancouver: 7-11 MVP: Shawn Evans, New England Black Wolves Goalie of the Year: Aaron Bold, Saskatchewan Rush Rookie of the Year: Mike Messenger, Saskatchewan Rush Coach of the Year: Glenn Clark, New England Black Wolves Defender of the Year: Graeme Hossack, Rochester Knighthawks Executive of the Year: Rich Lisk, New England Black Wolve Breakout Player: Christian…
What to Watch in the 2017 NLL Season
The National Lacrosse League season is just around the corner, and teams have finally narrowed down their rosters. There is a lot to be excited about, but here are just a few things to keep an eye out for. Three Americans in Toronto One of the biggest stories out of training camp is a trio of Major League Lacrosse players joining the Toronto Rock in league MVP Tom Schreiber, Connor…