sask rush

2016 in Lacrosse: The Year That Was

Leave a comment

A lot happened in lacrosse in 2016, and in case you forgot the biggest stories, or even stories that faded after time, we’re here to get you caught up on everything that happened. Rush Repeat Commissioner Sakiewicz was a big part of bringing legitimacy to Major League Soccer and he’s going to have to a lot of the same magic again if he’s to realize his goal of growing professional box…

Read More >>
dsc_9585

Rock Look Stellar in Opening Act

Leave a comment

The Rochester Knighthawks opened the 2017 NLL season on Thursday night; unfortunately it didn’t go as planned.  The Knighthawks just couldn’t get things on track as the fell 12-5 to Toronto. Knighthawks came into the game without Cody Jamieson (knee surgery), Cory Vitarelli, Stephen Keogh (flu), and Joe Walters (opted out the season to play with New York Lizards MLL).  Those four alone accounted for 102 of the 200 goals…

Read More >>
mammoth 2

Mammoth Head to Buffalo in Season Opener

Leave a comment

The Buffalo Bandits, coming off of their Champions Cup appearance last season, open their season at home tonight against the Colorado Mammoth, a team coming off a western conference finals berth. While Buffalo has retained mostly the same roster, losing just Chad Culp and Jay Thorimbert, the Mammoth roster looks quite a bit different. No Adam Jones, as the Mammoth shipped the former third overall draft pick to Saskatchewan for…

Read More >>
bandits

2017 NLL Season Preview: Buffalo Bandits

Leave a comment

Time is ticking until the Buffalo Bandits hit the floor for the first time for the 2017 National Lacrosse League season. For Buffalo, it’s a season where all expectations are geared towards making another run for the Champions Cup, which they lost by one goal last year to the Saskatchewan Rush. The Bandits front office was somewhat quiet during the offseason. They didn’t make too many moves, but the moves…

Read More >>
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 7: Toronto Rock players Chris White (left) and Sandy Chapman sandwich Rochester Knighthawks (middle) Cody Jamieson as the Toronto Rock host the Rochester Knighthawks in NLL action at the ACC. (Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Rock Surge Past Slow Starting Knighthawks

Leave a comment

The Toronto Rock made a statement Thursday night at Blue Cross Arena in the opening game of the 2017 NLL season, defeating division rival Rochester Knighthawks 12-5. The Rock were eager to shed any memory of their 2016 season and their strong preseason and first regular season win has done so. Granted, the competition the rest of the way may not be as easy but it’s a good start. With…

Read More >>
TORONTO, ON- JANUARY 14: Dan Lintner gets away from Stephen Keogh as the Toronto Rock play the Rochester Knighthawks at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. January 14, 2016. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Rock and Knighthawks Open 2017 NLL Season

Leave a comment

The first game of the regular season is in Rochester as the Knighthawks will look to find a way back to the post season and the Toronto Rock debut their new roster. Both teams have plenty of changes, and this will be the first look at both of them in regular season action head-to-head. For the Knighthawks, they’ll spend most of the season without former MVP Cody Jamieson. In his…

Read More >>
stealth

2017 NLL Regular Season Primer

Leave a comment

New England Black Wolves Top Returner: Shawn Evans, forward Newcomers: Chad Culp, Jay Thorimbert, Doug Jamieson, Reilly O’Connor, Seth Oakes, Matt Spanger Breakout Potential: Sheldon Burns, defense X Factor: Goaltending This is a team looking to contend for a championship in its third season in New England, and their timing could not be better. With teams like Rochester and Toronto in a rebuild mode and likely to have down years,…

Read More >>
shawn evans wolves

2017 NLL Season Projections

Leave a comment

East: New England: 13-5 Buffalo: 11-7 Georgia: 10-8 Toronto: 8-10 Rochester: 7-11 West: Saskatchewan: 14-4 Colorado: 12-6 Calgary: 10-8 Vancouver: 7-11 MVP: Shawn Evans, New England Black Wolves Goalie of the Year: Aaron Bold, Saskatchewan Rush Rookie of the Year: Mike Messenger, Saskatchewan Rush Coach of the Year: Glenn Clark, New England Black Wolves Defender of the Year: Graeme Hossack, Rochester Knighthawks Executive of the Year: Rich Lisk, New England Black Wolve Breakout Player: Christian…

Read More >>
ESK_9570

What to Watch in the 2017 NLL Season

Leave a comment

The National Lacrosse League season is just around the corner, and teams have finally narrowed down their rosters. There is a lot to be excited about, but here are just a few things to keep an eye out for. Three Americans in Toronto One of the biggest stories out of training camp is a trio of Major League Lacrosse players joining the Toronto Rock in league MVP Tom Schreiber, Connor…

Read More >>