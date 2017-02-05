The first of four meetings between geographic rival Buffalo Bandits and Toronto Rock on Friday night at the Air Canada Centre did not disappoint. An energetic effort from the Rock saw them hammer the visitors 18-10. After a defensive battle versus Rochester last week, the Rock’s offense lit it up versus Buffalo. It wasn’t even Toronto’s highly-touted transition game, which won them their first two of the season, that made…
Changes Threatened in Banditland
Nobody’s happy in Buffalo right now. Not the players, not the management and not even the fans. A dismal 1-4 start for the Bandits culminated in an 18-10 whipping by the Toronto Rock at the Air Canada Centre on Friday night. The Bandits played just okay in the second half but it couldn’t erase a terrible first half. Toronto led 5-2 after the first and 10-4 after two. And it…
ILWT: Week 6 Power Rankings. Georgia Buzzing at the Top
Week 6 Power Rankings!! Just BUZZZZZZIIINNNGG along!!! Swarm stay on top of the power rankings again after picking up another win to remain the only undefeated team in the league. Can they hold the top spot? We may only be six weeks in but some of the games this weekend are big games for some of the teams. There is never a dull moment in the league. 1-Georgia…
Mammoth Look to Show Strength Against Swarm
After a promising start to the season the Colorado Mammoth are sitting at a pedestrian 2-3 record and things are not looking like they will get easier for the squad. The undefeated Georgia Swarm roll into Pepsi Center on Saturday for a showdown with the Mammoth and it’s a big game for both teams. Georgia would love to keep their undefeated streak going and Colorado needs a big win to get back…
Trent Excalibur Season in Review
With the NCAA field lacrosse season starting soon, we thought it’d be a perfect time to take a look back at one of the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association’s best teams from 2016 – the Trent Excalibur. The Excalibur had a season to remember, even if it didn’t end with a championship. The men’s lacrosse team rode an 11-1 regular season record all the way to the Baggataway Cup championship,…
Knighthawks Win; Lose Jamieson Again
The Rochester Knighthawks walked into the Air Canada Centre Saturday a very different team than the one that lost to the Toronto Rock 12-5 in the NLL season opener. The Knighthawks took control of Saturday’s game early and showed the Rock they won’t be walked all over with a 9-8 win over the home team. The win evens the Knighthawks record to 2-2 and drops the Rock to 2-1. The…
Rock Lose Close One to Knighthawks
The Toronto Rock beat the Rochester Knighthawks in every way except for the one that counted. The Rock outshot, outhit (probably – the NLL doesn’t track that stat) and out-chanced the Knighthawks at every turn but dropped a 9-8 decision Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre. Instead of moving to 3-0 the Rock sit at 2-1 with a big test against their division rival Buffalo Bandits next Friday in…
NLL Friday: Georgia, Calgary Winners in Key Division Games
Key East and West matchups in NLL Friday night New England @ Georgia In the first game of the night, the New England Black Wolves paid a visit to Gwinnett Arena where they dropped to 0-3 on the season after a 14-9 loss to the now 3-0 Georgia Swarm. Three road games to start the season have not been kind to the Black Wolves, who don’t have their home opener…
Zach Miller No Longer With Denver
It has been confirmed by Denver Pioneers coach Bill Tierney that impact player Zach Miller will not be participating this season. Miller has pulled from enrollment at the University of Denver and is exempt from team activities. Reports point towards personal struggles including distance from family and time away from Miller’s young, growing daughter. School stress combined with the family distance became too much. Zach Miller is a left-handed player…
Rush Slowed in Toronto
The two-time defending champion Saskatchewan Rush are 0-2 to start the 2017 NLL season after a 13-11 defeat by the Toronto Rock at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night. Down 8-2 at halftime, the Rush turned on the jets in the third quarter and outscored the Rock 6-3, closing the gap to 11-8. Robert Church had a hat-trick of power play goals as the Rush took advantage of a…