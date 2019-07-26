MLL Week 8: Atlanta rises again while Rattlers sting champs

This past weekend in Major League Lacrosse proved a combination of Gone with the Wind and Caddyshack. Like Scarlet O’Hara, the Atlanta Blaze rebound from a tough two-loss weekend and took down the second place Boston Cannons 15-12. Dallas secured their first win of the season behind the stellar play of undrafted free agent Sean Sconone. Bill Murray’s weed whacking scene in which he talks about a young unknown out of nowhere living a Cinderella story sprang to mind, except for the fact that Sconone finished his college career as one the best Division 1 goalies of the year (at UMass). At this point in the season, the six teams in the league all know each other and there are few surprises, but this weekend provided an incredible storyline.

Atlanta looked to rebound from a two-loss weekend against a very hot Boston squad, but the Blaze started off cold as the Cannons led 5-2 at the end of the first. The Blaze turned the tables in the second as they scored five goals in the second to tie the score at 7-7 at halftime. Atlanta stayed hot in the third and scored another five goals to build a 12-9 lead. Boston failed to cut into the lead as Atlanta matched them goal for goal in the fourth. Randy Staats led Atlanta in scoring with eight points (2G/8A) and was named offensive player of the week. Will Sands led Boston with five points (3G/2A).

Despite the loss, Boston remained in second place as they had won one more game than third place Chesapeake. Atlanta remained in 1.5 games back in fourth place, but gained momentum and managed to keep New York and Dallas firmly behind them. Atlanta faces a rematch with Boston while the Cannons faces Denver.

Dallas earned their first win of the season as they downed the defending champion Denver Outlaws 11-8. Dallas jumped out to an early 5-1 lead in the first quarter as they took it to Denver. Denver scored four goals in the second to narrow the lead to 7-5 at halftime. Dallas laid a goose egg in the third and a Denver comeback appeared likely, but Dallas got momentum back and scored four goals in the fourth to seal their first win of the season.

Bryce Wasserman (3G) and Jack Curran (2G/1A) led the Rattlers with three points. Ryan Lee led Denver with a goal, a two-point goal, and an assist. Midfielder Zach Currier was held pointless for the first time in his career, ending a 23-game streak. The star of the game though had to be Sean Sconone who won defensive player of the game and defensive player of the week with his 22 saves. Dallas now faces a difficult path as they are two games behind fifth place New York. Denver next hosts Boston while Dallas takes on Atlanta.

