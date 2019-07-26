Press Release: US Lacrosse names WILC roster

SPARKS, Md. — US Lacrosse has named 23 players and seven alternates to the roster for the U.S. men’s team that will compete in the World Indoor Lacrosse Championship in Langley, British Columbia from Sept. 19-28, 2019.

“I want to thank all of the players that have participated in our events over the last two and a half years,” said head coach Regy Thorpe. “We had great enthusiasm throughout the process and for the last few spots we had some really tough decisions. At the end of the day, it come down to what we were looking for and who we thought could fill those roles the best.”

The U.S. has captured the bronze medal at each of the four previous World Indoor Lacrosse Championships — 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Thorpe was the captain of the 2007 team and says that this year’s U.S. team will have more players with professional box experience than any other previous U.S. team. Sixteen of the 23 players competed during the 2018-19 National Lacrosse League season.

Three U.S. players received postseason awards from the NLL. John Ranagan, since selected by New York in the NLL Expansion Draft, was named the Teammate of the Year while playing with Georgia. Philadelphia’s Trevor Baptiste and Matt Rambo were named to the All-Rookie team. Additionally, Toronto’s Tom Schrieber was tied for seventh in the league in scoring with 94 points and New England’s Greg Downing was seventh in caused turnovers with 26.

Downing, Brett Manney, David Mather, Chris O’Dougherty, Joe Resetarits, Blaze Riorden and Joel White were all members of the 2015 U.S. indoor team.

Thorpe and his staff named seven alternates due to potential conflicts with outdoor professional lacrosse league schedules that may necessitate final roster movement. The U.S. team opens its schedule on Sept. 19 against Canada and has pool play games against Israel on Sept. 20 and the Iroquois Nationals on Sept. 21. The Premier Lacrosse League has its championship game on Sept. 21 and six Major League Lacrosse teams will be playing that weekend.

The roster:

Gowah Abrams – Goalie – Philadelphia Wings

Trevor Baptiste – Transition – Philadelphia Wings

Connor Buczek – Transition

Greg Downing – Transition – New England Black Wolves

Matt Dunn – Defense – Georgia Swarm

Tim Edwards – Transition – Colorado Mammoth

Anthony Kelly – Transition

Connor Kelly – Forward – New York Riptide

Jacob Lazore – Goalie

Brett Manney – Defense – New England Black Wolves

David Mather – Goalie

Kieran McArdle – Forward – New York Riptide

Ethan O’Connor – Defense – Buffalo Bandits

Chris O’Dougherty – Defense – Vancouver Warriors

Cody Radziewicz – Transition

Matt Rambo – Forward – Philadelphia Wings

John Ranagan – Defense – New York Riptide

Joe Resetarits – Forward – New England Black Wolves

Blaze Riorden – Forward – Philadelphia Wings

Tom Schreiber – Forward – Toronto Rock

Taylor Stuart – Transition – Colorado Mammoth

Gale Thorpe – Forward

Joel White – Transition

Alternates

Brent Adams – Transition – Colorado Mammoth

Kevin Buchanan – Forward – New England Black Wolves

David Emala – Forward – New England Black Wolves

Eli Gobrecht – Defense

Marcus Holman – Forward

Nick Mariano – Forward

Adam Osika – Transition – Philadelphia Wings