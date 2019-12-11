Press Release: US men’s team roster named for Spring Premiere

SPARKS, Md. — U.S. head coach John Danowski will welcome 37 of the nation’s top men’s lacrosse players to Texas for the 2020 Spring Premiere.

The U.S. senior team will play two games as part of the Spring Premiere at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio on the weekend of Jan. 4-5, 2020. The U.S. men’s U19 team will also participate.

On Saturday Jan. 4, the U.S. U19 team will play an exhibition against the Edge Lacrosse Club, one of the top programs from Canada at 1 p.m. That will be followed by the U.S. senior team playing the Japanese national team at 3:30 p.m and a game between Japan and Edge at 6 p.m.

On Sunday Jan. 5, the U.S. U19 team will play Japan at 9 a.m., followed by a Blue-White intra-squad exhibition for the U.S. senior team at 11 a.m.

Tickets are just $10 daily and $15 for the entire weekend. All games will be played at the 6,000-seat Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium on UIW’s campus.

Danowski led the U.S. to the 2018 World Lacrosse Men’s World Championship in Netanya, Israel and has begun the building process for the 2022 world championship. The roster for Spring Premiere will include a strong blend of gold medalists from the 2018 team, players with significant experience in the U.S. team program and rookies to the Team USA lineup.

The roster includes 10 players — Jake Bernhardt, Jesse Bernhardt, Ryan Brown, Tucker Durkin, Michael Ehrhardt, Kyle Hartzell, Will Haus, Marcus Holman, Rob Pannell and Tom Schreiber — that were on the final 23-man roster that won gold at the World Lacrosse championship in the summer of 2018 in Netanya, Israel.

But there are also 10 players who have never worn a Team USA uniform in competition before — Kyle Bernlohr, Deemer Class, John Crawley, Zach Goodrich, Justin Guterding, Colin Heacock, Sergio Perkovic, Mikie Scholosser, Johnny Surdick and Tyler Warner.

The U.S. men’s national team trains and plays using best-in-class products provided by Nike (apparel and footwear), Cascade (helmets), Warrior (equipment), SISU Guard (mouthguards), Pearl Lacrosse (balls) and DJO (sports braces).

In addition to these partners, Greenfields, Hudl, MedStar Sports Medicine and Sports Performance Tracking are official sponsors of the U.S. national team program. Team training is also aided by products from Motive Pure, NormaTec Recovery and Athletic Republic.

U.S. Men’s Training Roster – 2020 Spring Premiere

Name Pos Pro Team College

Jake Bernhardt M Whipsnakes (PLL) Maryland ‘12

Jesse Bernhardt D Chesapeake (MLL) Maryland ‘13

Kyle Bernlohr G Whipsnakes (PLL) Maryland ‘16

Ryan Brown A Atlas (PLL) Johns Hopkins ‘16

Connor Buczek M Atlas (PLL) Cornell ‘15

Michael Chanenchuk M Whipsnakes (PLL) Maryland ‘14

Deemer Class M Chaos (PLL) Duke ‘16

Jack Concannon G Atlas (PLL) Hofstra ‘18

John Crawley M Atlas (PLL) Johns Hopkins ‘17

Steven DeNapoli M Atlas (PLL) Hofstra ‘11

Matt Dunn D Whipsnakes (PLL) Maryland ‘16

Tucker Durkin D Atlas (PLL) Johns Hopkins ‘13

Michael Ehrhardt LSM Whipsnakes (PLL) Maryland ‘14

Garrett Epple D Redwoods (PLL) Notre Dame ‘17

Jake Froccaro M Chaos (PLL) Villanova ‘17

Zach Goodrich M Boston (MLL) Towson ‘19

Justin Guterding A Chrome (PLL) Duke ‘18

Kyle Hartzell LSM Atlas (PLL) Salisbury ‘08

Will Haus M Chrome (PLL) Duke ‘15

Colin Heacock A Chesapeake (MLL) Maryland ‘17

Jules Heningburg A Redwoods (PLL) Rutgers ‘18

Marcus Holman A Archers (PLL) North Carolina ‘13

Matt Kavanagh A Redwoods (PLL) Notre Dame ‘16

Tommy Kelly FO Chaos (PLL) Virginia

Stephen Kelly FO Archers (PLL) North Carolina ‘17

Matt Landis D Redwoods (PLL) Notre Dame ‘16

Will Manny A Archers (PLL) Massachusetts ‘13

Matt McMahon D Archers (PLL) Penn ‘15

Jarrod Neumann D Chaos (PLL) Providence ‘17

Rob Pannell A New York (MLL) Cornell ‘13

Sergio Perkovic M Redwoods (PLL) Notre Dame ‘17

Brian Phipps G Chesapeake (MLL) Maryland ‘10

Jacob Richard M Atlas (PLL) Marquette ‘16

Mikie Scholosser M Denver (MLL) Michigan ‘17

Tom Schreiber M Archers (PLL) Princeton ‘14

Johnny Surdick D Chaos (PLL) Army ‘19

Tyler Warner M Whipsnakes (PLL) Yale ‘18