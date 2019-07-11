PLL: Chrome celebrates first victory

The PLL’s Chrome LC finally found itself with a win and it came at the expense of Chaos on Sunday 19-11. It was Chrome’s first victory of the season – and they now claim the most goals in a single game in the PLL’s short history.

Now perhaps, Chrome should be called Team Jordan as Jordan MacIntosh and Jordan Wolf combined for 13 points in the victory. Despite the show from “Team Jordan,” it was truly a team effort that this team put together for their first victory.

Chrome led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter saw much of the same as Chrome outscored Chaos 5-2. The third quarter saw both teams scoring five each. The final quarter had Chrome put the game away by once again outscoring their opponents 5-2.

It was a scary game for a newly crowned starting goalie. Just as his team finally came together, Brett Queener was hurt and hit the ground. He was down for quite a while before one of the referees finally signaled to stop the game. Queener was helped off the field and sat/stood most of the game without his equipment on. He did suit up at the end of the game. However, his replacement (former starter) John Galloway quickly picked up where Queener left off. Queener left the game with two saves and four goals against. Galloway came in and made seven saves and had seven goals against without really having time to adjust from standing on the sidelines to going right in.

On the opposite side of the field was opponent Blaze Riorden. After Queener was hurt, the Albany battle was over. Riorden has been spectacular between the pipes this season. In fact, Riorden was an All-Star selection for the PLL. However, Chrome quickly cracked the Riorden code by scoring several diving/off balance goals, which Riorden struggled with all afternoon. He ended with 18 saves and 19 goals against.

Offensively, Jake Froccaro ended the game as the team leader with five points. Froccaro had a hat trick and two assists. He was followed closely behind by Connor Fields whose four-goal show lit up the PLL highlights – especially when he scored two beautiful back-to-back goals. The fans barely had time to recover from the first show before Fields demonstrated his outstanding shot skills again in the third quarter.

Chaos looked more chaotic than they have in recent weeks. They were outshot by Chrome by six. However, they had 17 fewer shots that were on goal. Chaos also had 13 fewer ground balls that they won. Also contributing to the loss were fewer faceoff wins, more turnovers and fewer caused turnovers.

Chrome had a celebration that made it appear as if they had just won a championship at the end of the game. but who could blame them after waiting so long to taste success? On the other side of the field, Chaos appeared to be slightly stunned. No one was fighting or pointing fingers. It was almost an eerie sense of shock as to what just happened. However, given the amount of talent on Chrome, it was just a matter of time before they put one in the win column.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.